Illinois reports 1,884 new cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths

Health officials reported 1,884 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday and 32 additional deaths.

The Illinois is reporting a total of 1,181,226 cases, including 20,406 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,292 specimens for a total of 17,895,829.

As of Wednesday night, 1,463 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,693,345 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,138,545.

A total of 2,440,950 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 295,909 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,274 doses.

Wednesday, 130,021 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.