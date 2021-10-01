Illinois reports 18,735 new cases of COVID-19, 236 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 81% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

IDPH reports a total of 1,630,864 cases, including 25,017 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 24, laboratories have reported 842,141 specimens for a total of 32,034,910.

On Thursday, IDPH reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests; the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,833 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 24-30, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from September 24-30, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754 doses.

Since reporting last Friday, 159,278 doses were reported administered in Illinois.