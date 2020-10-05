Illinois reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials said 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours Monday.

Illinois reported 47 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday — the highest single-day total since June. The weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Illinois has risen to more than 25 per day as a result, data compiled by WGN shows, the highest level reported in the state since early July.

Illinois ranked fifth in the country with 191 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the previous seven days, data reported by the CDC Sunday shows, coming behind more populous states like Florida, California and Texas, as well as Georgia. However, the state ranked 11th in the number of deaths per 100,000 people.

With 38,538 new tests reported Monday, Illinois’ weekly testing average is around 58,000 a day. Data shows the state has averaged more than 50,000 daily tests since September 18. Illinois’ weekly average has been between 1,900 and 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day since September 25.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 positivity rate from September 28 – October 4 came in at 3.4 percent. While the positivity rate has dropped slightly over the past few days, the weekly testing average rose by more than 2,000 as well.

Additional coronavirus mitigation measures remain in effect across northwest Illinois as the 7-day positivity rate there remains above the 8 percent limit set in the “Restore Illinois” plan. The positivity rate in the “North Region” came in at 8.5 percent as of October 2.

Additional restrictions also remain in effect in the Metro East region outside St. Louis, although the positivity rate reported Friday dropped sharply to 6.9 percent.

While the positivity rate there has been below the 8 percent limit since September 15, health officials said the restrictions will remain in effect until it reaches a 3-day average of 6.5 percent or lower.

A total of 28 Illinois counties reached at least one of the state’s COVID-19 “warning” levels based on metrics ranging from the number of new cases to the percent of the population who tested positive from September 20-26.

Hospitalizations remain well within state guidelines, with 1,631 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, including 382 in intensive care and 155 on ventilators.

The Chicago Teachers Union says Chicago Public Schools ignored attempts to bargain about safety conditions over the weekend after an independent arbitrator ruled the district violated its contract by making employees work in schools that may not have been safe.

The ruling came a day before veteran Funston Elementary teacher Olga Quiroga died Saturday morning from COVID-19.

President Donald Trump is hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, according to White House officials. Doctors said previously his health is improving and volunteered he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest administration official to test positive for coronavirus, four days after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive.