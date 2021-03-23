Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Health officials reported 1,832 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, including 13 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,224,915 cases, including 21,116 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135.

As of Monday night, 1,270 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 16-22, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 16-22, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of doses of 5,796,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,211,205.

A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. Yesterday, 70,252 doses were reported administered in Illinois.