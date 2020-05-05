Illinois reports 176 new coronavirus-related deaths, largest single-day increase to date

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give daily update on spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — State health officials reported 176 new COVID-19 related deaths occurred in Illinois over the past 24 hours Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

This comes just a day after the state announced 46 new deaths, the lowest death toll in about two weeks. With the exception of Tuesday, Illinois has recently seen a drop in the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Tuesday, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health say 65,962 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, and there have been 2,838 related deaths.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said as of Tuesday, 4,780 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 1,266 in intensive care and 780 on ventilators.

In a survey of people with confirmed cases, Ezike said 47 percent of reported recovering within 14 days and 74 percent reported having no symptoms after 28 days.

Even as the rate of infection slows, the weather warms and some states begin to open up, an impassioned Ezike said the “a very unprecedented number of lives lost” is a reminder of the virus’ deadly impact.

“The truth is we’re still in a significant war with an enemy,” Ezike said. “This enemy is so different, it’s invisible, and maybe as a result of that we have underestimated the power and destruction of this enemy.”

A rise in testing is leading to a rise in the number of confirmed cases reported each day, but health officials say the availability of hospital beds and other healthcare resources in Illinois remains at a healthy level.

Indiana’s number of probable coronavirus-related deaths jumped to over 1,300 Tuesday after state health officials added 62 fatalities to the total. A new order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that took effect Monday eased many business and travel restrictions for most of the state.

Meanwhile, the economic effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt both in the region and across the country. Chicago-based United Airlines announced Tuesday it plans to cut more than 3,400 management and administrative positions as the company faces losses due to a drastic decrease in travel during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.