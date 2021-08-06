Illinois reports 16,742 new cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH reports a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, July 30, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 27,188,772. 

As of Thursday night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 4.6%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 5.2%.  However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to 10.3%. 

A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses. Since reporting last Friday, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

