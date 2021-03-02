Illinois reports 1,577 new cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths; J&J vaccine to arrive Wednesday

Health officials reported 1,577 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday and 47 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Tuesday it expected to receive 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday. Officials said the majority of those vaccines, more than 90%, will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state. The remaining doses will be shipped to other providers across the state.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,189,416 cases, including 20,583 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668.

As of Monday night, 1,231 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 23–March 1, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 23–March 1, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,186,385 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,60,085. A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses; the highest 7-day rolling average to date.

Monday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.