Illinois reports 15,669 new cases of COVID-19, 184 deaths in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Friday, Illinois reported over 15,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 184 additional deaths in the last week.

There have been 15,669 new cases of the virus since last Friday. Of the state’s total population, 69% have received at least one vaccine dose and 54% are fully vaccinated.

Since reporting last week, labs have collected 780,699 tests. As of Thursday night, 1,500 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 172 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 8-14, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 8-14, 2021 is 2.5%.

More COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.