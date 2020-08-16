Illinois reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 18 additional deaths

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials have reported 1,562 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 18 additional deaths.

There are now 206,081 total cases in the state and 7,744 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, 37,089 additional tests were collected for a total of 3,366,851 tests.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases between August 9 and August 15 is 4.1%.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 345 were in the ICU and 116 patients are on ventilators.