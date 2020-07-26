Illinois reports 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 additional death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 1,541 COVID-19 cases Sunday and one additional death.

There are now 171,424 cases, including 7,398 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 40,844 new tests for a total of 2,511,567. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from tests between July 19 and July 25 is 3.7%.

As of Saturday night, 1,394 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Saturday, health officials reported 1,426 cases and 12 additional deaths.