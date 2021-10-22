Illinois reports 15,131 new cases of COVID-19, 183 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since last Friday.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,680,908 cases, including 25,590 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, October 15, laboratories have reported 773,791 specimens for a total of 34,492,598. As of Thursday night, 1,277 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 323 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15-21, 2021 is 2.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 15-21, 2021 is 2.2%.

A total of 15,203,716 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 29,950 doses.

Since last Friday, 209,651 doses were reported administered in Illinois.