Illinois reports 1,510 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths

Health officials announce 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday and 16 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,201,027 cases, including 20,781 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271.

As of Monday night, 1,177 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 4,182,905 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,597,805.

Also Tuesday, the United Center began administering COVID-19 vaccines to Chicagoans. It is the state’s largest vaccination site. About 110,000 appointments were booked as of Tuesday, according to officials.

A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses.

Monday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.