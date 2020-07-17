Illinois reports 1,384 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – 1,384 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths were reported Friday as the state broke its single-day testing record for the second straight day.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 159,334 total coronavirus cases and 7,272 deaths since the pandemic began.

A record 43,692 tests were collected in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,166,299. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from July 10–July 16 is 3%.

While municipalities and healthcare providers continue to expand testing, IDPH recently launched new mobile centers to bring them to high-risk communities.

As of Thursday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients were on ventilators.