Illinois reports 1,348 news cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths

Health officials reported 1,348 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday and 32 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 46,630 specimens for a total of 17,270,877.

As of Monday night, 1,726 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 9–15, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 9–15, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of doses of 2,029,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875.

Winter weather forced the closure of several vaccination sites in Cook County Tuesday.

A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses.

Also Tuesday, the city of Chicago announced it is easing restrictions for indoor dining.

As of today, restaurants and bars can serve 50 people or 40% capacity. Table size remains limited to no more than 6 people and alcohol service still ends at 11 p.m.