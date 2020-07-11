Illinois reports 1,195 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 24 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 1,195 new coronavirus cases Saturday and an additional 24 deaths.

The state now has 152,962 cases, including 7,168 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate has risen to 3%. In the last 24 hours, 32,345 specimens have been tested for a total of 1,944,088.

As of Friday night, 1,398 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 321 patients were in the ICU and 139 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.