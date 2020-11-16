Illinois reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths as south suburban region hits hospital bed warning level

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Monday

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 11,632 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday, while the availability of hospital beds in Will and Kankakee counties is now below the state’s warning levels.

After climbing steadily for weeks, Illinois’ 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases has remained around 12,300 over the past few days, six times the level reported in early October.

With 90,612 tests reported by the state over the past day, Illinois is now averaging more than 98,000 tests over a 7-day period as well. Health officials label results from antigen tests, which make up less than 10% of the state’s total, as “probable” cases pursuant to CDC guidelines.

The state is also averaging more than 80 reported coronavirus-related deaths over a 7-day period, near levels last reported in late May.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 12.5% of tests performed from November 9-15 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from the case positivity rate reported Sunday.

Test positivity rates, which reflect the number of total tests which came back positive, continue to rise as well with every region of the state reporting a 7-day average of 14% or higher.

A stay-at-home advisory is now in effect in Chicago and suburban Cook County as officials hope to bring down the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

Hospitalizations in Illinois continue to rise as well, according to the IDPH, with 5,581 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night including 1,114 in intensive care and 514 on ventilators.

While the vast majority of regions have seen a steady rise in coronavirus hospitalizations over the past 10 days, hospital bed availability in the south suburban region including Will and Kankakee counties is now below state warning levels.

Over the past three days, the region averaged 15% availability in both intensive care unit beds and “surge” capacity in other hospital beds, below the state’s “warning” level of 20% availability for both. As of Sunday night, a total of 32 intensive care unit beds were available in the region.

The South Suburban Region also reported a 7-day positivity rate of 19.7% as of Friday, the second highest in the state. Northwest Illinois reported the highest 7-day positivity rate in the state, coming in at 20.5% as of November 13.

For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after Moderna said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective.