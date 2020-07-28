Illinois reports 1,076 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths

Over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Illinois Tuesday.

The Department of Public health announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%.

Also Tuesday, the City of Chicago announced four more states have been added to its emergency travel order; Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota, and Nebraska.

Starting Friday, July 31, travelers entering or returning to Chicago from these states must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state

There are now 22 states on the list: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.