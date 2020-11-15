Illinois reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 72 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD,Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 10,631 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 72 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 573,616 cases since the pandemic began and 10,742 total deaths.

Within the past day, labs reported 84,831 tests for a total of 9,070,841 since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday night, 5,474 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, 2020 is 14.8%.

On Saturday, public health officials announced 11,028 new cases and 166 deaths.

Stay-at-home advisories become activated Monday in Chicago and suburban Cook County.