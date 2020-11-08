Illinois reports 10,009 coronavirus cases Sunday, 42 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported just over 10,000 coronavirus cases Sunday and 42 additional deaths.

With 10,009 cases reported, there are now a total of 487,987 total cases since the pandemic began and 10,196 total deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have tested 90,757 specimens for a total of 8,404,304.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 is 12.0%.

As of Saturday night, 4,303 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Saturday, Illinois had its highest case day with 12,438.