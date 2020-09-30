Illinois releases COVID-19 Halloween festivities guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Halloween is a few weeks away and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is issuing guidance to help people enjoy the holiday safely.

The guidelines include the 3 W’s- wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask.

Officials say if you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, do not participate in any in-person Halloween activities.

IDPH issued more detailed guidance for popular Halloween activities:

Trick-or-treating

Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.

Consider leaving individually wrapped candy (spaced apart) on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space where 6-feet of distance can be maintained.

A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Ensure that breathing is not impaired if a cloth mask is worn under a costume mask. If so, discard the costume mask.

Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.

Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing.

Haunted Houses

Halloween haunted houses currently are not allowed in Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines.

Consider open-air, one-way haunted forests or haunted walks where 6-feet of distance can be maintained and face coverings are used.

Adult costume parties, social gatherings, Halloween parties at bars

Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building’s maximum occupancy are prohibited. (Lower limits may apply for regions in additional mitigation.)

The more time you spend at a gathering, the closer the contact, the more people, the higher your risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Follow small social gathering safety tips from IDPH.

Pumpkin patches and orchards

Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced.

Use hand sanitizer before handling pumpkins, apples, and other produce.

Hayrides

Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least six feet apart.

Wear face coverings at all times when around people not from your household.

Officials suggest an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or outdoor space with tables that have individually wrapped candy that is spaced out so people can stay 6-feet apart as they parade past the table.

The state also suggests to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.

After participating in any of the above activities, if you think that you may have been exposed during your celebration, take extra precautions for 14 days after the event to help protect others. You should:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• Consider getting tested for COVID-19.

IDPH Halloween guidance can be found on the IDPH website.