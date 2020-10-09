Illinois’ Region 4 to return to Phase 4 guidelines after weeks under tighter restrictions

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Metro East will see looser COVID mitigation starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The St. Clair County Health Department shared on Facebook that tier 1 and 2 mitigations will be removed and Region 4, which included several Metro East counties, will return to regular Phase 4 guidelines.

Earlier this week, Governor Pritzker says the COVID- 19 positivity rates for the metro-east are trending in the right direction to ease restrictions by as early as Friday.

The St. Clair County Health Department reminded residents in its Facebook post to remain vigilant and keep Region 4 under 8% positivity rate.

Here are some of the changes in Phase 4:

Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties up to 10 people

Gyms can have 50% occupancy

Reopening of select indoor recreation facilities

IDPH’s Phase 4 guidelines

Indoor and outdoor dining guidelines

State Rep. Charlie Meier released a statement:

“This announcement could not have came soon enough, I am happy to say indoor service for bars and restaurants will be allowed at 5:00 p.m. today. An official announcement and recommended guidance from IDPH is expected later today.” State Rep. Charlie Meier