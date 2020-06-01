Illinois records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in nearly 2 months

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 974 new cases of coronavirus and 23 additional deaths Monday, the lowest single-day totals the state has seen in nearly two months.

It’s worth noting that numbers are often lower after a weekend due to slower reporting from labs.

Since the pandemic began, there have 121,234 COVID-19 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.

Protests following the death of George Floyd have prompted concerns about a new wave of coronavirus cases. Health experts are asking anyone who participated in protests to self isolate for 14 days — that’s the period of time it takes form exposure until symptoms could occur.