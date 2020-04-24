Illinois records largest single-day increase with over 2,700 COVID-19 cases; goal of 10k tests per day reached

CHICAGO – The state of Illinois has reported its largest single-day number of coronavirus cases Friday with 2,724 new cases as the goal of 10,000 tests per day was reached.

The state now has 39,658 cases and 108 additional deaths were reported Friday, to bring the total to 1,795 deaths.

The state is happy to report over 10,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a critical goal the Pritzker administration previously set.

“There’s still more work to do maintain and build on this progress,” Pritzker says of the testing numbers, “but reaching and surpassing the 10,000 mark is a great first step.”

However, the governor also said antibody tests are not where they need to be.

“I’m afraid we’ve seen many of these tests promoted in a way that errs on the side of irresponsible,” Gov. Pritzker said. “To be clear, these tests are not quite where we need them to be to offer a true metric of immunity in Illinois.”

Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order through May 30. Some additional essential businesses were named, but others, like barbershops remained closed.

Here are some of the modifications that will be included in Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which takes effect May 1-30:

Some state parks will reopen starting May 1, although visitors will still need to follow social distancing guidelines. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. Here’s a list of which parks are reopening in Illinois. GOLF: Golf will be permitted under “strict safety guidelines,” so long as proper social distancing is followed on the course.

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. Animal grooming services may also re-open. In addition to following social distancing requirements, they must require employees and customers to wear a face covering. NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL: Retail stores not designated as essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.



Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing. HOSPITALS AND SURGERY CENTERS: Surgi-centers and hospitals will be allowed to offer certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions, starting on May 1. Facilities will need to meet specific criteria, including testing surgery patients to ensure they don’t have COVID-19.