Illinois public health officials report 1,248 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Boone County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
  • Lee County: 1 female 90s
  • McLean County: 1 female 60s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 60s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 50s
  • Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 50s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,013 specimens for a total of 23,813,589.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 9 to May 15 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9 to May 15 is 2.9 percent.

A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. On Saturday, 53,335 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

