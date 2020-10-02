Illinois politicians send good wishes to President Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

CHICAGO — Illinois politicians are reacting to the news of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump announced on Twitter around 1 a.m. Friday that him and first lady Melania tested positive for the virus, saying, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House said Trump was suffering “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.

After the news broke, politicians across Illinois responded to the news — and sent their good wishes to both the president and his wife.

Friday morning, Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery.”

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted, “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Let this be a reminder to us all that COVID-19 is real, remains present, and powerful. Please wear a mask.”

Sen. Dick Durbin also joined in, tweeting “Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus.”

Former Illinois Governor Rob Blagojevich posted to Facebook, saying “Patti and I extend our prayers to President Trump and the First Lady. We pray for a full and speedy recovery. We will never forget President Trump’s kindness to us. May God bless him and his family.”

Rep. Rodney Davis sent his well wishes to the president, and said he had also contracted the virus and has recovered from it.

Both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have tested negative, their campaign said. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.