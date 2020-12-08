Illinois passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases as state reports 7,910 new infections, 145 additional deaths

Residents line up for COVID-19 testing at Pritzker College Prep high school in the Hermosa neighborhood on November 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois. The positivity rate in Illinois has dipped to 10.2 percent but a spike related to Thanksgiving travel and social activity is expected in the next two weeks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois passed 800,000 reported cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with more than half of those infections emerging during a second wave of the virus which began in the fall.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 145 additional coronavirus deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 804,174 reported cases to date.

More than half a million cases have been reported since a resurgence began in Illinois around October 1, making up about 63% of the total. At the peak of the spike in mid-November, the state’s 7-day average was more than 12,000 cases a day.

Illinois currently ranks third in the nation in terms of new COVID-19 cases reported over the past seven days, according to the CDC, although it ranks 18th behind states including neighboring Wisconsin and Indiana when population is taken into account.

While the 7-day average of cases has been declining since peaking around November 16, it began rising slightly since December 1. However, this rise doesn’t yet equal the spike in infections which was predicted by experts in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday any rise caused by travel over the holiday weekend would likely begin to appear by the end of this week.

“It’s too early to say, we will know more at the end of this week – that will be two weeks about – and then that third week we can see the extent of the rise,” Ezike said.

The second wave of infections has also proven more deadly than the first, as Illinois is now averaging 129 deaths a day when measured over a 14-day period, higher than the average of 114 reported on May 15.

The statewide case positivity rate from December 1-6, which measures the percent of all tests which confirm a new case of COVID-19, declined slightly to 9.9% as the rate has leveled off since November 26.

This reflects a wider trend seen in regions across Illinois, where test positivity rates remain flat or declined in recent days.

No region has met requirements for moving from Tier 3 coronavirus mitigation measures to the less-restrictive Tier 2, although Gov. Pritzker said all regions will remain in Tier 3 regardless in the coming weeks due to the expected surge in COVID-19 cases.

With 95,825 new COVID-19 tests also reported Tuesday, the state is now averaging about 94,000 tests over a 7-day period. This average has risen since declining sharply from a peak of around 106,000 on November 26, which officials credited to delays in reporting caused by the holiday weekend.

The IDPH continues to report results from rapid saliva-based tests as “probable” cases following CDC guidelines. Those tests made up about 14% of the total reported Tuesday.

Hospitalizations rose slightly Tuesday and remain above the highest levels seen in April, with the IDPH reporting 5,199 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, including 1,071 in intensive care and 626 on ventilators.

Indiana health officials reported 5,457 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 additional deaths Tuesday, as the state continues to see the highest levels of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.

Indiana now ranks second in the nation for COVID-19 cases reported over the past seven days when population is taken into account, according to the CDC.

Illinois officials said Monday they are prepared to launch the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan as soon Pfizer’s vaccine receives emergency use approval from the FDA.

According to IDPH the state would receive an initial 109,000 doses of the vaccine as early as next week if it is approved, which will go to the 50 counties with the highest numbers of death per capita, including Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

Under phase one of the distribution plan, front-line health care workers and long-term care residents will be the first to be inoculated.