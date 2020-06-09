Illinois passes 6,000 coronavirus deaths, positivity rate continues to decline

CHICAGO — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois passed 6,000 Tuesday, according to health officials, while the percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive continues to decline statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday 797 new cases of COVID-19 and 95 additional deaths have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing statewide totals to 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths.

Both in Illinois and nationwide, the vast majority of people who have died from COVID-19 related illness have been over 60 years old. A disproportionate number of deaths also come from minority communities, with state figures showing 29 percent were black, 20 percent were Hispanic and 44 percent were white.

As of Monday, all regions of Illinois continued to be on track to move on to Phase 4 of reopening as well, according to the state. The statewide positivity rate also continues to decline, with 4 percent of tests performed between June 2-8 coming back positive.

Of confirmed coronavirus cases, the state estimates 92 percent have recovered to date. As of Monday, there were 2,573 individuals hospitalized with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19, including 726 in intensive care and 437 on ventilators.

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Chicago area