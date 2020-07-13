Illinois passes 2 million coronavirus tests, more than 154K confirmed cases to date

CHICAGO — Over 2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois to date, state health officials said Monday, confirming over 154,000 cases of the disease since the pandemic began.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, laboratories across the state tested 30,012 specimens over the past day, bringing the statewide total of tests to 2,012,994.

Over the past day, officials said testing confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing statewide totals to 154,799 cases and 7,193 deaths.

Even as some states see spikes in new cases, the positivity rate measuring the percentage of COVID-19 tests which came back positive from July 6-12 remains stable at three percent. Of all confirmed cases, officials estimate 94 percent have recovered as well.

The average number of cases seen over a 14-day period has been steadily climbing since Illinois entered Phase 4 of reopening, however during that time testing has continued to expand and the average number of deaths has continued to decline.

All regions outlined in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan remain well within limits for Phase 4 of reopening, and reported positivity rates that were either stable or increased very slightly over the past 14 days.

Hospitalizations also remain relatively low, with 1,362 patients reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 including 334 in intensive care and 136 on ventilators.

Health officials in Lake County say they’re seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases among young people, possibly after they visited with friends or attended parties this summer. The Lake Zurich school district canceled all summer sports after multiple student athletes tested positive on the first day the programs resumed.

While the CDC has released guidelines for what it will take for schools to reopen this fall, some educators and students say they still have lots of questions about what it will take to make classrooms safe.