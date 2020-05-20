Illinois passes 100K coronavirus cases, hospitalizations reach lowest level on record

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois passed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease Wednesday, while health officials say the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the lowest level since the pandemic began.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 and 147 additional related deaths have been reported over the past day. This brings the statewide total to 100,418 cases and 4,525 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state is passing 100,000 as testing and contact tracing efforts continue to expand. Within the past day, state officials say 21,029 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Additionally, the statewide positivity rate, which reflects the total percent tests that came back positive between May 11 and 17, remains steady at 14 percent.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there is “good news” to report when it comes to the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. There are currently 3,914 hospitalized with the disease, including 1,005 in intensive care and 554 on ventilators.

“This is the lowest number since we were capturing these numbers that we have had for COVID patients in the hospital,” Ezike said.

As the hospitalization numbers decline and the “positivity rate” of coronavirus tests remains steady, the entire state of Illinois remains on track for reopening on May 29, according to the latest figures.

The New York Times reports that Illinois is one of only four states that is still shut down.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker outlined new guidelines for bars and restaurants Wednesday that would allow them to serve customers outdoors when the state moves on to the next phase of reopening.

As early as May 29, bars and restaurants can could offer outdoor seating so long as tables are six feet apart and away from sidewalks, and staff wear facemasks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“The experts believe that these services can reopen at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, and give our hospitality industry a much-needed boost as they work to keep their businesses on their feet during this terrible crisis,” Pritzker said.

Here’s what is included in the next phase of reopening in Illinois

Pritzker and other state lawmakers are meeting in Springfield for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began starting Wednesday.

The Illinois House is gathering in socially-distanced fashion at the Bank of Springfield Center, while the Senate will meet at the Capitol.

Perhaps the biggest agenda item they will tackle is the budget and Illinois’ massive shortfall, which has only grown due to the pandemic. Other topics include the progressive income tax and expansion of the vote-by-mail program, not to mention issues related to COVID-19.