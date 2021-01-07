Illinois passes 1 million reported COVID-19 cases, nearly half of them in the past two months

CHICAGO — Illinois passed another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday as the state has now reported more than one million cases to date.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the overall total to 1,008,045.

About half of those cases were reported in just under two months, as the state passed the half million mark on November 10 amid a spike in infections which began in late October.

In a statement, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said passing one million COVID-19 cases, “seemed like an unlikely number at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve now all seen how devastating this disease can be.”

Illinois is currently averaging about 6,379 cases over a 7-day period, which is significantly less than the peak of about 12,000 seen in mid-November but around three times the level seen in the summer.

In a statement Governor JB Pritzker also noted that while the U.S. saw a single-day record of 3,865 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, the rollout of vaccines is a source of hope.

“Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well.

The IDPH reported 177 additional COVID-19 deaths in Illinois Thursday, as the state continues to see more than 100 deaths a day on average, near the highest levels seen in the spring.

Testing in the state is beginning to rise on average after declining around the holidays, with Illinois reporting an average of about 75,000 daily tests over a seven-day period.

From December 31-January 6 the IDPH says 8.5% of all tests confirmed a new case of COVID-19, as the case positivity rate has remained relatively flat for the past few days after it began to rise around Christmas day.

Hospitalizations have been trending down in recent weeks, with the IDPH reporting 3,921 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night including 783 in intensive care and 450 on ventilators.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state, as Pritzker said Wednesday about a third of frontline healthcare workers outside Chicago have received doses so far.

Additionally, he announced Wednesday that regions which meet the state’s criteria for a lessening of COVID-19 restrictions will be allowed to do so starting on January 15.

The governor extended stricter “Tier 3” mitigation measures through Christmas and New Year’s after officials warned of the potential for a surge in infections after the holidays. While some states are seeing a spike in cases, the increase in Illinois has been significantly less.

According to the CDC, Illinois has reported 49.3 new COVID-19 cases per 100K residents over the past seven days, which is near or less than half the rate seen in the hardest-hit states of Arizona and California.

This post-holiday rise in cases is being seen in regions across the state, a majority of which are on the cusp of qualifying for less-restrictive “Tier 2” mitigation measures, although a recent rise in positivity rates or hospitalizations has caused them to exceed the state guidelines.