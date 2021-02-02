Illinois passes 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given as state reports 2,304 new cases, 47 deaths

CHICAGO — About seven weeks after COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Illinois, 1 million doses have been administered as the state continues to see declining rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In its daily update released Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said 32,559 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines were administered yesterday, bringing the total to 1,028,969 shots given as the state is now averaging about 44,000 a day. About 1.78% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated to date.

The IDPH also reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as well as 47 additional deaths, bringing the seven-day averages to about 3,212 cases and 60 lives lost a day. These rates have been steadily declining for weeks but remain above levels seen before a spike in cases in October and November.

From January 26 – February 1, the IDPH said 3.9% of all tests confirmed a new case of COVID-19, as the case positivity rate is now near levels last seen in the late summer and early fall. However, the state is now averaging about 87,000 tests a day, nearly three times the average seen in July.

Hospitalizations continue to trend down as well, with the IDPH reporting 2,447 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday including 533 in intensive care and 265 on ventilators.

Positive statewide trends are being seen in regions across the state, as suburban Cook County returned to “Phase 4” of the state’s coronavirus plan Tuesday and regions including Lake, McHenry, Kane and DuPage counties are on track to follow suit tomorrow.

The only region which remains under “Tier 2” of the state’s added restrictions is Metro East outside St. Louis, which has lagged behind due to a number of intensive care until beds below the state’s 20% limit.

This region could return to “Phase 4” in a matter of days after reaching 20% ICU bed availability on Tuesday and reporting a test positivity rate at 6.5% for the past two days.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city is now averaging 577 confirmed cases and 9 deaths over a seven-day period, while the state’s test positivity rate is 5.6%.

Health officials said Chicago will launch a website allowing residents to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine when they become available.