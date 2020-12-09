Illinois officials urge residents not to fear getting vaccinated ahead of likely approval

CHICAGO – With federal health officials moving closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine, on Tuesday Governor Pritzker urged people not to fear getting vaccinated.

“Long before any of these vaccine candidates come close to any humans, they are treated repeatedly in laboratories and on animals,” Gov. Pritzker said.

To put a face on the human research, Pritzker introduced Bonnie Blue, one of the first participants in the Moderna vaccine trial.

“For a person that has been on life support so many times for me to take part in this trial was a huge risk,” Blue said. “I’m here. I am fine. I did not have horrible side effects.”

In addition to the FDA’s vigorous evaluation, the governor stressed that Illinois has established its own independent review panel.

“Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe,” Pritzker said.

The state is expecting to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine next week and then every week after that. There won’t be enough for everyone at first so health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will get access first.

“I hope people will understand that yes there will be people that will get the vaccine before you, but we are hoping for everyone to get this vaccine in the coming year,” Dr. Ezike said.

Meanwhile, the state is assessing the economic fallout of the pandemic. Illinois is facing a $4 billion hole. Late last month Pritzker announced the state plans to borrow $2 billion more from a special federal lending program.

As for the vaccine, Dr. Ezike says it is a key weapon in the fight against COVID, but people will still need to wear masks and maintain social distance well into next year.