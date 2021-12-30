Illinois officials report over 128K COVID-19 cases, 386 deaths in last week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 386 deaths in the last week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,149,548 cases, including 27,821 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

Since Thursday, laboratories reported 1,260,179 tests for a total of 44,469,630. As of Wednesday night, 5,689 people in Illinois are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,010 patients are in the ICU and 565 are on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23-29 is 10.2%.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 72% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.