Illinois officials postpone Bridge Phase as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has delayed the planned date of the Bridge Phase in the reopening plan as COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to tick upward.

The Bridge Phase was supposed to happen in mid-April, but was postponed on Tuesday. It will significantly lower restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, but health officials are sounding the alarm at the rise of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On average, hospitals are treating more than 1,300 patients with COVID-19 daily, an increase of 15% from two weeks ago. Currently, there are 308 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 121 are on ventilators.

The state’s phased-in reopening plan calls for 28 straight days of stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

On Tuesday, Illinois’ 7-day positivity rate inched up to 3.4% as more than 2,400 new cases were announced.

Several mass vaccination sites across the suburbs are getting ready to open next month. The city said Monday that on April 5, mass vaccination sites at Gallagher Way, which is next to Wrigley Field, and Chicago State University will open.