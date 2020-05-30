Illinois officials announce 1,462 new cases of coronavirus, 61 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – On the second day of Phase 3 of Illinois’ reopening plan, over 1,400 new coronavirus cases were announced Saturday.

Health officials announced 1,462 new cases COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, officials said Illinois is averaging 40 fewer COVID-related deaths per day than we were two weeks ago.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 118,917 cases, including 5,330 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases from May 23–May 29 is 7%, according to IDPH.

Friday marked the end to Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order as Illinois transitions to Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.