Illinois offers free coronavirus testing to all, urges protesters to get tested as cases pass 124,000

CHICAGO — The State of Illinois announced its offering free coronavirus testing at all of its community-based sites starting Thursday, regardless of symptoms or any other factor, as the number of cases in the state passes 124,000.

COVID-19 tests will now be offered for free to all at any drive-thru or community-based site run by the State of Illinois, according to a statement, with no symptoms, appointment, doctor referral or insurance necessary.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 929 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related deaths have been confirmed in the state over the past day, bringing the statewide total to 124,759 cases and 5,736 deaths.

Of those confirmed cases, 92 percent are believed to have recovered, while 3,044 are hospitalized including 853 in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.

To date, 982,016 people have been tested, and the statewide positivity rate from May 28-June 3 remains at six percent. All regions in Illinois also continue to meet the metrics to move on to Phase 4 of reopening.

The state is expanding testing as recent widespread protests and unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd have created concerns they could lead to a new outbreak of COVID-19.

As such, the IDPH is encouraging anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering like a protest or rally over the past week to get tested five to seven days after the event took place, or if they start to show symptoms.

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the statement.