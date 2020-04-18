Illinois National Guard steps in after COVID-19 outbreak at Ludeman Development Center

PARK FOREST, Ill. — After an outbreak of COVID-19 at in the southwest suburbs, the Illinois National Guard is stepping in to help.

The state-run Ludeman Development Center houses adults with developmental challenges. There are currently 83 residents and 28 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents and one employee have died.

The guard members, wearing plain clothes, will be taking temperatures at the front door and picking up health screenings so staff can continue to take care of patients.

As of right now, the assignment is temporary until additional staffing consideration are made. The mayor of Park Forest said guard members will remain as long as needed.

The mayor is also asking for donations for the facility.

Items need include:

Disposable blood pressure cuffs

Disposable stethoscopes

Paper plates

Drop off is at building 2 at 114 N. Orchard Drive in Park Forest.

The state and community are coming together to help reduce the number of patients with the virus. Nursing homes and facilities like this have been hit very hard and the state is now trying to get a handle on all the cases at each facility.