Illinois National Guard helps open COVID-19 testing center in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. — Illinois National Guardsmen helped open a new COVID-19 testing center in south suburban Markham. The site is different from others because they’re handing out a test with a self-administering swab.

“When you pull into the bay, you will be presented with a cart and on that cart you will have the nasal swab,” said Maj. A.J. Ruggieri, Public Affairs, National Guard. “You will swab your nostrils, about 15 seconds in each nostril. Pass that off to the individual who is there. Then it gets packed up and sent to the lab. And in about three to five days you can expect a call with the result.”

Another 60 Illinois guardsman have been deployed to support COVID-19 response operations across the state. A total of 650 guard members are helping in the coronavirus fight.

The testing center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Any first responders or health care workers with symptoms can get tested, as well as anyone over 65 or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The site is located at 3824 W. 159th Place in Markham.