Illinois meatpacking plant sued after woman dies from complications related to COVID-19

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — The family of a suburban Chicago woman who died of complications related to COVID-19 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a meatpacking plant where her husband worked and contracted the virus.

The family of Esperanza Ugalde alleges in their lawsuit that Aurora Packing Co. in North Aurora failed to take steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus or warn employees.

The 67-year-old woman contracted the virus shortly after her husband who worked at the plant as a butcher contracted it. She died May 2.

The company did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Friday but its website notes that it has “taken a proactive approach to minimize the health risk of spreading the virus.”