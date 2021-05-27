Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois.

The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington.

Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac.

Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re listed at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

“Memorial Day weekend travelers will have yet another chance to join the more than 6 million Illinoisans who have gotten vaccinated,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.