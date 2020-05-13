Illinois legislature to hold 1st special session since coronavirus pandemic began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — For the first time during the coronavirus crisis, the Illinois legislature plans to hold a three-day special session beginning May 20.

To maintain social distancing, the Senate will meet at the Capitol, while the House will meet at the Bank of Springfield center.

Other precautions include lawmakers getting tested for COVID-19, regular temperature checks and mandatory face coverings while in session. Legislators are also being asked to refrain from sharing meals or drinks.

The lawmakers are meeting in order to pass a budget, and will likely debate financial help for Illinois businesses and the unemployed.

The announcement of this special session comes as Gov. JB Pritzker faces growing complaints about his “Restore Illinois” plan from lawmakers, mayors and businesses.

A state representative from the Rockford area has filed a petition for a temporary restraining order to stop Gov. JB Pritzker’s reopening plan.

Closer to Chicago, a coalition of mayors in McHenry County want out of the Northeast Region under Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.