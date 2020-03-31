Illinois lawmakers urge Pritzker to reopen shuttered hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — State legislators and community leaders Tuesday called on Gov. JB Pritzker to reopen shuttered health care facilities in Melrose Park and Springfield during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rise, so does concern over the availability of hospital beds in Illinois.

“When this things peaks, we need to be prepared. We need to have all beds available,” said Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

Welch said Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park and Vibra Hospital in Springfield should reopen to help under-served communities.

Some community leaders agree.

“Reopening this (Westlake) hospital is essential in meeting our growing public health — especially in our vulnerable and under-served communities,” said Maria Franco, Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership.

In downtown Chicago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have begun building a makeshift hospital for 2,000 patients at McCormick Place.

Public health officials in Illinois hope to expand to 7,000 beds to deal with a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Pritzker has not commented on the possibility of reopening Westlake and other facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.