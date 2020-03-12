Illinois lawmakers urge for more COVID-19 tests in the state

Wednesday night, President Trump proposed banning most foreign visitors from Europe, providing loans to small business and help for workers without sick pay.

Lawmakers response to the president’s plan to slow the spread and ease the economic burden is falling largely along party lines.

“His views on the subject appear to almost be changing by the day,” Sen. Dick Durbin said. “Initially he didn’t take it very seriously and suggested it would be gone in a few days or weeks. I think he now realizes it’s a global pandemic and we have to take it seriously.”

Paid sick leave and unemployment benefits for those impacted by COVID-19 are a priority for Durbin.

What he and many Republicans agree on is the need for the federal government to ramp up testing for those potentially infected.

Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation said they are frustrated by a lack of available testing.

As of Wednesday, fewer than 300 people had been tested for the virus.

“Governor Pritzker Contacted our office yesterday and said there’s just not enough tests available in Illinois for these categories of people,” Durbin said. “So I’m concerned about that. I wish the president would focus on testing more than anything.”

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger agrees.

“We need to up the amount of testing available,” he said. “The government has ramped up as quickly as possible; but keep in mind this is a new strain. China didn’t even admit it existed until January so we started behind the curve. I think that would bring a lot of calm.”

The Senate has cancelled a previously planned recess after some took flack for appearing ready to leave town with only the promise of coming back to pass a plan to ease the economic burden caused by outbreak.

“I hope we don’t come back,” Durbin said. “The less time I have to spend in an airplane under these circumstances the better. But I don’t see there’s a bipartisan agreement yet.”