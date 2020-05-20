Illinois lawmakers to meet for first time since COVID-19 pandemic began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker will end his self-imposed quarantine in Chicago on Wednesday, and head to Springfield to meet with state lawmakers for the first time since the pandemic began.

It’s been nearly three months since state lawmakers last met, and for their return amid a pandemic, some operational changes are in place.

The Illinois House will gather in socially-distanced fashion at the Bank of Springfield Center where crews have been working to make sure systems are ready to go.

Even before anyone is seated, there will be a face off on the wearing of face masks. At a weekend rally, some Republican lawmakers vowed not to wear any on Wednesday.

Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan plans to introduce a motion to require masks, and should it pass, members in violation could face removal from the chamber.

Among the other items to be tackled, the progressive income tax and expansion of the vote-by-mail program.

Perhaps the biggest agenda item is the state’s massive budget shortfall, which has only grown due to the pandemic.

Pritzker said federal help is key.

Among the first issues to be debated when the session begins at noon, is whether the legislature should rein in or expand the governor’s powers during an emergency.

In addition, the three-day session will also see a proposed wide-ranging bill for statewide rent relief, which could erase any debt for tenants who are diagnosed with COVID-19.

