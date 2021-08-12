Illinois launches online COVID vaccination portal ‘Vax Verify’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois residents 18 and older can now check their COVID-19 vaccination records online.

The state’s health department announced the launch of the new immunization portal, Vax Verify, on Wednesday.

The goal is to help citizens as more employers, businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination.

“With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

State officials took measures to ensure vaccine confidentiality. Additionally, the state is using the credit reporting company Experian for identity verification.

After the verification process, individuals can see their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).

Those interested in the vaccine may visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 to find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you.