Illinois launching new unemployment call center, website to process surge of claims due to coronavirus

CHICAGO — In an effort to calm frustrations about state’s unemployment system amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker has made changes to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Pritzker said IDES was operating on a system built after the 2008 recession, based on the idea that “nothing could ever be worse.”

With a new call center and overhauled website, Pritzker said he feels confident the state can now handle the historic number of claims.

The new call center has an updated phone system, more lines and 100 new agents. There are plans to add 100 more. The overhauled IDES website is designed to process more than 140,000 claims per hour

Also starting Monday, the agency will begin processing 1099 workers’ claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Those who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment—like self- employed or independent contractors — can apply through PUA. Those who are eligible can receive up to 39 weeks of benefits.

1099 workers must apply for regular unemployment first, then apply for PUA.

Since March 1, IDES has processed more one million initial unemployment claims — that’s more than all of 2019.