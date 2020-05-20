Illinois is one of only four states still shut down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is the only Midwestern state that hasn’t reopened or instituted regional reopening, according to The New York Times.

According to a new report, only New Jersey, Delaware and the District of Columbia also have stay-at-home orders in place and most businesses closed.

Illinois and Delaware’s lockdowns are set to expire at the end of May. New Jersey’s stay-at-home order is set to expire June 5, and D.C.’s on June 8.

Courtesy New York Times

Michigan and Puerto Rico have allowed certain businesses, restaurants, bars and retail stores to open starting Friday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress that reopening too soon could trigger a new outbreak.

Gov. Pritzker has set a May 29 date to move Illinois into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan, which would ease many restrictions and allow businesses to function, if certain metrics are met.

Those include a less than 20% daily average of positive results from those tested for coronavirus, and a rolling decline on hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, the governor said all four Illinois regions were on track to meet that May 29th date.