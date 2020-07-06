Illinois high school athletes OK’d for next phase of ‘Return to Play’ coronavirus guidelines

CHICAGO — High school athletes are getting ready for their upcoming seasons, now that the Illinois High School Association announced it’s ready to move to Phase 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has signed off on the “Return to Play” guidelines.

This means groups of up to 50 are allowed to do sports-specific workouts.

Everyone will have their temperatures taken daily, and will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms.

Coaches and officials will have to wear masks and all equipment will be sanitized.

See all the Phase 4 guideliens below: