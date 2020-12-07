Illinois health officials to launch COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is prepared to launch its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan as Pfizer’s vaccine nears emergency use approval from the FDA.

If the vaccine is approved, Illinois could receive an initial 109,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

The FDA is also considering emergency use approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which Illinois can potentially have access to the week of Christmas if approved.

The first allocation of the vaccine will go to the fifty counties with the highest infection rates. In the Chicago area, that comprises Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

The first hospitals to receive vaccine doses include Northshore Highland Park Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Under phase one of distribution, front-line health care workers and long-term care residents will be the first to be innoculated.

The City of Chicago will operate its own distribution plan with 23,000 initial doses of the vaccine.

The city remains under a stay-at-home advisory, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday she believes it’s making a difference.

“We’re still nervously watching the numbers to see if there’s going to be a post-Thanksgiving surge. I think everything that we can do to heighten people’s awareness that this second surge is just as deadly, if not more so than the first is critically important,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said first responders will be vaccinated next in phase two of the distribution plan.

The first shipment of 109,000 doses are a fraction of what the state needs; Illinois has more than 760,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents.