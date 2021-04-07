Illinois health officials report 3,790 cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths

Health officials reported nearly 3,800 cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, health officials are reporting a total of 1,265,457 cases, including 21,423 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451.

As of Tuesday night, 1,710 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.6%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,423,845. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses.

Tuesday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in Illinois.